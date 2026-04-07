<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected case of road rage, two men were arrested for allegedly attacking an architect and her husband on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as M Mahesh, 25, and M Govinda Raju, 39, both farmers from Dasenahalli village, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred on Friday on Hesaraghatta Main Road when Rachana, 29, a resident of Rajajinagar, honked at a car that was blocking her way.</p>.<p>The two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, then confronted her.</p>.<p>Rachana was returning home after delivering breakfast to her husband, Bharath, who was supervising construction work at a farmhouse in Hesaraghatta.</p>.Bengaluru: Couple from West Bengal attacked in road rage incident; video surfaces.<p>Police said one of the accused got out of the vehicle, began taking photographs of Rachana — who was travelling in a Rolls-Royce — and spoke to her in Hindi. She then called her husband for help. By the time he arrived, the two men had threatened to break her car window.</p>.<p>Rachana further said that her husband was assaulted after reaching the spot and that the accused attempted to attack him with a rock.</p>.<p>Some of Rachana’s relatives, alerted about the incident, arrived at the scene and prevented further escalation.</p>.<p>The accused have been remanded in judicial custody. Officials said the suspects mistook the couple for people from outside the state.</p>