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Two arrested for attacking architect, husband in road rage incident

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody. Officials said the suspects mistook the couple for people from outside the state.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 21:27 IST
India NewsBengaluruAccidentRoad Rage

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