Two arrested for gold jewellery theft in Bengaluru; stolen goods worth Rs 1.64 crore recovered

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malleshwaram">Malleswaram</a> police have arrested two men in connection with the theft of gold jewellery and recovered 1.08 kg of gold bullion and jewellery worth Rs 1.64 crore.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Paresh Sony, 49, a resident of Gujarat, and Praveen alias Pappu, 44, from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>.</p>.<p>According to police sources, two other accomplices remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.</p>.Gadget thefts rise in Bengaluru PGs despite CCTV cameras.<p>The arrests were made following a complaint filed on May 16 by a resident of Chickpet, who alleged that the accused stole 1.514 kg of gold jewellery after posing as bulk buyers.</p>.<p>The suspects had requested to photograph the jewellery before purchasing it and fled with the valuables.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police arrested one of the accused near Seshadripuram on May 19.</p>.<p>During questioning, he confessed to committing the crime along with three associates. Based on the information he provided, the second accused was arrested on May 20 near Prarthana Samaj in Mumbai.</p>.<p>"He admitted to his involvement in the crime and revealed that 220 grams of the stolen gold jewellery had been sold to a jewellery shop in Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai. Subsequently, 220 grams of gold bullion were recovered from the shop,” police said in a statement.</p>.<p>Further investigation revealed that portions of the stolen jewellery had been handed over to associates residing in Chickpet, Avalahalli and Guttahalli. Police recovered 788 grams of gold jewellery from these locations.</p>.<p>“With the arrest of the two accused, police recovered a total of 1.08 kg of gold jewellery and gold bullion valued at Rs 1.64 crore. Both accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody,” the statement added.</p>