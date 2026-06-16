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Two arrested for gold jewellery theft in Bengaluru; stolen goods worth Rs 1.64 crore recovered

The arrests were made following a complaint filed on May 16 by a resident of Chickpet, who alleged that the accused stole 1.514 kg of gold jewellery after posing as bulk buyers.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 19:28 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 19:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimetheft

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