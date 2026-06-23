Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Sampigehalli police have arrested two men for allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/robbery">robbing</a> a person of Rs 9,000 after threatening him with weapons.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Mohammed Nayim, 20, and Syed Wasim, 26, both residents of DJ Halli.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident took place between 4.30 am and 4.40 am on June 17 near Saraipalya.</p>.CID inspector arrested for role in Rs 20L robbery of Kerala businessmen.<p>The complainant was allegedly intercepted by the accused, who arrived on a scooter. The duo reportedly brandished a knife and a metal rod, threatened the victim, and robbed him of Rs 9,000.</p>.<p>Following the registration of the case, the Sampigehalli police analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects. They were subsequently arrested in DJ Halli.</p>.<p>The police seized a Suzuki Access scooter used in the crime and recovered Rs 1,000 from the accused. The remaining amount is believed to have been spent. The knife and metal rod used in the offence were also recovered.</p>.<p>The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.</p>