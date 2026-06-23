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Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru

According to the police, the incident took place between 4.30 am and 4.40 am on June 17 near Saraipalya.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:10 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 22:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimerobbery

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