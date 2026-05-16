Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru's KR Puram

<p>Bengaluru: KR Puram police arrested two people who allegedly threatened a man with a knife and robbed him of gold ornaments and a mobile phone.</p>.<p>The arrested are Vivek and Nikhil, both in their early 20s.</p>.<p>On February 15, the complainant, a resident of B Channasandra, was near a petrol bunk at KR Puram for work.</p>.<p>An unidentified person approached him on the pretext of asking for an address and snatched his bike key. The two suspects then arrived, assaulted the complainant, threatened him with a knife and forcibly took him on a bike to a forest area in Channasandra.</p>.Bengaluru police arrests man in house theft, recover valuables worth Rs 35 lakh.<p>They robbed him of his gold ornaments and mobile phone.</p>.<p>KR Puram police registered a robbery case and launched an investigation. The suspects were subsequently arrested, and during interrogation, both confessed that they, along with another suspect, committed the crime.</p>.<p>The suspects revealed that the robbed gold ornaments had been handed over to a relative of one of the accused and that some of the ornaments had been sold at a jewellery shop in Ramamurthy Nagar.</p>.<p>Police recovered 47 grams of the stolen ornaments valued at Rs 6 lakh.</p>.<p>The suspects were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. A search is underway for the absconding suspect.</p>