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Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru's KR Puram

During interrogation, both confessed that they, along with another suspect, committed the crime.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:06 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrime

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