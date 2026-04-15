Two arrested for RT Nagar house theft; Rs 10-lakh gold recovered

<p>Bengaluru: RT Nagar police have arrested two people in a house theft case and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 10.55 lakh, officials said.</p>.<p>On March 29, a local resident alleged that she found 80 grams of gold ornaments missing from her room when she returned from work.</p>.<p>A case was registered and a probe was initiated.</p>.<p>Police arrested two suspects, including a woman. The probe revealed that the main accused had handed over the stolen valuables to the woman. Police recovered 75.39 grams of gold ornaments from her house.</p>.<p>On April 6, the suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. </p>