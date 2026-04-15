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Two arrested for RT Nagar house theft; Rs 10-lakh gold recovered

A case was registered and a probe was initiated.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:07 IST
BengaluruCrime

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