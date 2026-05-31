Two arrested for serving beef at restaurant on outskirts of Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Police have arrested two people for serving beef at their restaurant on the outskirts of Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday. </p>.<p>The arrested are Jiju Alexandar, 45, and Sibu K B, 43, both from Kerala. According to the police, the duo ran Kayaloram Restaurant near Budigere Cross, Bommanahalli. </p>.Two arrested for slaughtering cattle in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>A suo motu FIR was registered on May 19 following a complaint by Rajendra, head constable at the Avalahalli police station. </p>.<p>According to Rajendra, at 9 am that day, he received intelligence from his informant that beef was served to patrons at Kayaloram Restaurant, ISRI HUB. Following this, the head constable visited the restaurant and spoke to patrons by hiding the fact that he was a police officer. </p>.<p>According to the FIR, Rajendra learnt that for the last few days, beef (cow meat) was being served to the patrons and some had even consumed it. The FIR noted that the owners were suspected of illegally storing the meat and serving it to consumers. </p>.<p>The FIR also named Abhilash as another suspect. However, it wasn’t clear if the police also arrested him. </p>.<p>The case was registered under Section 5 (restriction on transport of cattle) and 12 (penalties) of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. Sources said that preliminary inspection by concerned officials revealed that the meat was indeed beef. Further analysis is awaited. </p>