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Two arrested for serving beef at restaurant on outskirts of Bengaluru

The case was registered under Section 5 (restriction on transport of cattle) and 12 (penalties) of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBeefArrestedrestaurant

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