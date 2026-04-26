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Two arrested in Bengaluru as police recover 20 stolen two-wheelers

Police were acting on a complaint that a two-wheeler was stolen near a temple in the area on March 20.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBikesstolen

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