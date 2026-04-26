<p>Bengaluru: Twenty stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 15 lakh have been recovered after the arrest of two suspected thieves, Thalaghattapura police said.</p>.<p>Police were acting on a complaint that a two-wheeler was stolen near a temple in the area on March 20.</p>.<p>During the investigation, they gathered information through informants and arrested the suspects near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nice-road">NICE Road</a> on April 16, along with a stolen two-wheeler.</p>.Two arrested in scooter theft case; stolen vehicle recovered in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>On interrogation, the suspects revealed their involvement in stealing two-wheelers across the city and disclosed that the vehicles were hidden at different locations, including a mango grove near Pipeline Road, vacant land beside Rajahamsa Garden, and a BDA site at Nagegowdana Palya.</p>.<p>Police recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers from these locations.</p>.<p>The arrests helped police identify and solve 20 cases in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. On April 17, a city court remanded the suspects to judicial custody.</p>