Two arrested in Bengaluru for trying to sell country-made pistols

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Sunday arrested two men from Maharashtra who were attempting to sell country-made pistols in Jnanabharathi.
Acting on a tip-off, the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing (OCW) apprehended Rahul Satish Mane and Mallik Salim Sheik, both hailing from Maharashtra’s Sangli. They were found in possession of two country-made pistols with nine live bullets.
The duo had arrived in the city in a car and was waiting for someone to purchase the pistols. Acting on information from police informants, CCB sleuths reached the location, surrounded the duo, and took them into custody.
Mane and Sheik had concealed the country-made pistols while waiting for their prospective buyers. The sleuths confiscated the weapons and discovered five live bullets in the magazine inside Mane’s pistol and four in Sheik’s pistol. The physical examination of the bullets revealed ‘KF 7.65’ markings on them.
Initial investigations revealed that Mane had been involved in the illegal arms trade for several years. He would buy weapons from agents and sell them at a higher price to gang members and individuals with criminal connections. Mane confessed to the police that he had multiple cases against him, including two in Miraj, Maharashtra, and one each in Miraj town, Sangli, and Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura police stations.
The CCB disclosed that Mane had previously been incarcerated in Parappana Agrahara for nearly a year. It is suspected that he had returned to Bengaluru to sell pistols to individuals he had befriended while in jail.
An FIR has been filed at the Jnanabharathi police station under the Arms Act.