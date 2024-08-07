Two Bengalureans in Grammy’s Class of 2024

Venkatesh, on the other hand, has completed the formalities and has started vetting names. He is also educating artistes about Grammy’s Online Entry Process. “I have submitted ‘Snatch it’ by Pune’s Shitalchandra Kulkarni for the best rock performance category. I have also named two Tamil singles — ‘Vaanmugil’ by Nishad G for the best global music performance, and the viral ‘Aasa kooda’ by Sai Abhyankkar for the best R&B song,” shares Venkatesh.