JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two bikers arrested for harassing Bengaluru woman in car

An official said that the victim narrated her harrowing experience live to the police on a call and also gave them the vehicle number of the miscreants, which helped in tracking them.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 09:17 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Two bikers who harassed a woman in a car last night on the Madiwala-Koramangala road were arrested, police said on Monday.

Police said that they arrested Tejas and Jagannath, while their third accomplice Kannan is still at large, sources said.

An official said that the victim narrated her harrowing experience live to the police on a call. Apart from a video of the incident, she also gave them the vehicle number of the miscreants, which helped in tracking them.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the petrified victim screeching for help over phone to the police after giving them her location where she was harassed by the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 April 2024, 09:17 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeCrime Against Womenharassment

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT