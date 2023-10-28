Two bikers die in separate mishaps in Bengaluru's northern areas

Bengaluru: Two bikers died in separate accidents in the city’s northern parts on Thursday.
Ravindra (47) was killed when a vehicle rammed into him as he rode in the wrong direction on a one-way road near Bharti Nagar Cross, Hunasamaranahalli. He was reportedly thrown off his bike onto the road, causing him to sustain severe head injuries.
The Yelahanka traffic police noted that the unidentified vehicle, which they suppose could have been a car, sped away from the spot immediately after causing the accident around 7.15 pm.
They have filed an FIR against the vehicle driver and Ravindra, a factory labourer hailing from Bagepalli in Chikballapur.
A few hours later...
Two hours later, 42-year-old Srinivas Rao was killed on Ballari Road near Sadahalli Gate.
Citing witness reports, Devanahalli traffic police said that Srinivas' bike crashed into the back of a stationary cement lorry that was parked to one side of the busy road without indicator lights on. He suffered severe injuries due to the impact and was declared dead on the way to the hospital.
Police said that the lorry driver reportedly fled from the spot after the accident and is yet to be traced.
Srinivas was a private sector employee who lived in Prashant Nagar with his wife and children.