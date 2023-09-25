Two booked for conning US event hosts using Sudha Murty’s name

Two women are accused of defrauding people in the name of author and philanthropist Sudha Murty. On April 5, Murty received an invite from Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) in the US for their 50th anniversary. On April 26, Murty’s office declined the invitation, saying she won’t be able to attend. Despite this, advertisements were shared on social media on Aug 30 with Murty’s photo confirming her participation.
It was found that one of the suspects, Lavanya, had claimed to be Murty’s personal assistant and confirmed her participation, according to a police complaint filed by Murty’s executive assistant Mamata Sanjay.
“The KKNC organiser said that Lavanya told him she had organised a video conference with Murty in the first week of August and confirmed her participation. Lavanya wrongly identified herself to be part of the Murty Trust,” the FIR noted.
‘Meet and Greet’ with Murty
Advertisements of a ‘Meet and Greet with Dr Sudha Murty’ in the US’ Milpitas on September 26 also appeared on social media, as she was the chief guest, the complainant said. The second suspect, Shruthi, allegedly sold each ticket for $40.
Sources close to Murty, however, told this reporter that the suspect impersonated the Infosys Foundation chairperson.
“We don’t know who the impersonator is,” the source said. “The hosts told us that the woman claimed to be Murty and said she would attend the events. We were told by our friends and some others that they received an invitation that Murty would attend the programme.” A police source said that they were investigating the whereabouts of the suspects. “From the preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspects are not in the country. We are finding more details,” the source added.
Jayanagar police have filed a case under sections 66D (cheating by personation by using a computer resource) and 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).