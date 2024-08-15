Two boys detained after 'filming woman inside cinema washroom' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two boys aged 14 were detained by Bengaluru police for filming a woman inside the washroom of a well-known cinema theatre, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on August 10 when the 23-year-old complainant was at the Urvashi Cinema, near Lalbagh, to watch a film around 9.45 pm. The woman told the police that she entered the ladies’ washroom during the interval.
"I saw the shadow of a hand above the washroom near the window and realised that someone was making a video recording," the complainant alleged in her police complaint.
When the complainant exited the washroom, the suspects allegedly ran away. She then dialled the police control room via 112.
Investigators arrived at the scene and identified the duo after scouring CCTV footage. The two were then tracked and detained, and their Android mobile phone was confiscated.
"We have sent the mobile device for forensic analysis,” a police officer told DH.
A case was registered by Kalasipalya police under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Published 15 August 2024, 14:37 IST