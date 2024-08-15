Two boys detained after 'filming woman inside cinema washroom' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two boys aged 14 were detained by Bengaluru police for filming a woman inside the washroom of a well-known cinema theatre, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on August 10 when the 23-year-old complainant was at the Urvashi Cinema, near Lalbagh, to watch a film around 9.45 pm. The woman told the police that she entered the ladies’ washroom during the interval.

"I saw the shadow of a hand above the washroom near the window and realised that someone was making a video recording," the complainant alleged in her police complaint.