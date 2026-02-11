Two children killed as school bus hits scooter in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two children aged four and two were killed on the spot after a private school bus hit a scooter near the police quarters in northeastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s R K Hedge Nagar on Wednesday. A police constable who was the father of one child and uncle of another suffered minor injuries in the accident. </p><p>The deceased children were Bhanu (4) and Varsha (2). Bhanu was the daughter of Naganagowda, a constable posted in the City Armed Reserve (CAR), who also suffered injuries in the mishap. Varsha was his brother's daughter and he was taking care of her, officials said. </p>.Motive behind killing of Bengaluru techie in Canada not known yet: Home Minister G Parameshwara.<p>The crash occurred at 8:15 am when Naganagowda was taking the children on the scooter to buy milk. The school bus coming in the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler while taking a turn. The children, who were both standing at the front of the scooter, fell onto the road and came under the rear wheel of the bus. They suffered severe injuries and were later pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital, according to officials. </p>.<p>The jurisdictional Hennur police have arrested the bus driver — identified as Mareppa, a native of Yadagiri, for causing death by negligence and seized the bus. Further investigations are on, police added. </p><p>Senior traffic police officers visited the scene to investigate the case.</p>