Two children killed in school bus-scooter collision in Bengaluru

The crash occurred at 8.15 am when Naganagowda was taking the children on the scooter to buy milk. The school bus coming in the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler while taking a turn.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 12:28 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Published 11 February 2026, 12:28 IST
