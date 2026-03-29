<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has erected two of the four composite girders near the Marathahalli bridge as part of the Blue Line construction work under Phase 2A. </p>.<p>Teams from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Shankaranarayana Constructions (SNC) erected two composite girders on the junction of the Outer Ring Road with Old Airport Road in the early hours of Saturday. </p>.<p>Citizens' group Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility, which has tracked the girder installation, said further preparatory work and transport of the remaining composite girders are in progress, and they will be installed between midnight and 3 am on Sunday. </p>.<p>A composite girder is a structural beam made by combining two different materials, and is mostly used in the construction of elevated metro tracks. </p>.<p>SNC is the contractor for the 8.37-km Kodibeesanahalli-KR Pura section of Phase 2A, which is slated to open this December. </p>