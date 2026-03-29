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Two composite girders erected for Blue Line metro work in Bengaluru

A composite girder is a structural beam made by combining two different materials, and is mostly used in the construction of elevated metro tracks.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:50 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma Metro

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