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Two-day Campus To Career summit in Bengaluru from May 15

The Karnataka government is likely to take a decision on the new State Education Policy at the upcoming Cabinet meeting, said Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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