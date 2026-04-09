Two-day Campus To Career summit in Bengaluru from May 15

<p>The Department of Higher Education, along with other departments including Skill Development, IT/BT, Commerce and Industries, will organise a two-day Campus To Career (C2C) summit in Bengaluru on May 15 and 16.</p>.<p>Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the primary objective behind organising the summit was to brainstorm on the need to incorporate skill-based education in curricula to enhance students’ employment prospects.</p>.<p>“The initiative is aimed at equipping students in government colleges and universities with skills sought by the industry. The government, industrial bodies and academic experts will assemble on a single platform to deliberate on education models aimed at improving the employment prospects of students,” he said.</p>.Mercury surges above normal in Bengaluru as westerlies linger; rain likely from April 11.<p>The landscape of higher education was changing across the globe, pointed out Sudhakar, emphasising the need to impart skill-oriented education to students.</p>.<p>“The summit will focus on incorporating skills sought by industry in the academic curricula, and preparing students by offering them practical exposure. Reputed companies from across the state will participate in the summit and share their insights on education, employment and emerging opportunities,” said the minister.</p>.<p>Skill Development Department Secretary Manoj Kumar Meena, Secretary of Higher Education Department Khusbhu Choudhary, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Manjushree N, along with representatives from Manipal Academy of Higher Education and ELETS Techno Media were in attendance at the media interaction.</p>.<p><strong>‘Decision on State Education Policy soon’</strong></p>.<p>The Karnataka government is likely to take a decision on the new State Education Policy at the upcoming Cabinet meeting, said Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar.</p>.<p>“The goals of the higher education system have already been aligned with the proposed policy. Discussions are under way to ensure academic excellence is maintained. Given that some ministers are reviewing the draft of the policy, the Cabinet will soon take a decision on the issue,” he added.</p>