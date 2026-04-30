<p class="bodytext">Shristi Centre of Performing Arts, in association with Rotary District 3191, will host its International Dance Day programme at Ravindra Kalakshetra on May 2-3. Organised for nearly two decades, the event has grown into a larger cultural platform, also encompassing the Shristi Music and Dance Festival, Navaratri Festival and Shivaratri performances.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The two-day event will feature around 100 dancers across 10 -12 groups, with Bharatanatyam, Kathak and dance-drama presentations. With a special focus on kathak, performances include ‘Shiva Tandava’ by Shivapriya School of Dance, ‘Karimayi’, a dance-drama directed by B Jayashree, and ‘Kaveri Vaibhava’ by the Shristi group.</p>.Bengaluru-based NIAS develops portal that traces hidden heritage landscapes.<p class="bodytext">This year, the Shristi National Achievement Award will be conferred on Bharatanatyam exponent Prathibha Prahalad, while theatre veteran B Jayashree will be honoured. The awards will be presented by Jnanpith laureate Chandrashekhara Kambara.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Maya Rao Memorial Award will be presented to lighting designer Chandrakumar Singh, who has worked backstage for more than 1,000 dance performances.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry is free on day one; Sunday tickets are available online.</p>