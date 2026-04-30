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Two-day dance festival this weekend in Bengaluru

The two-day event will feature around 100 dancers across 10 -12 groups, with Bharatanatyam, Kathak and dance-drama presentations.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:35 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifeDance festival

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