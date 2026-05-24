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Two-day festival at Bangalore International Centre examines crime through history, gender, power

The later sessions featured international author Leodora Darlington and Amit Lodha, Additional Director General of the State Crime Records Bureau, Bihar.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruBangalore International Centre

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