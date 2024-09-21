Two-day Kanchanotsava in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Kanchana Shree Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust is organising a two-day event — Kanchanotsava 2024 — at JSS Mahavidyapeeta Ghanalinga Shivayogi Sabha Bhavana on Saturday.
The event will start at 6 pm.
There will be a concert by flutist JA Jayanth, accompanied by violinist Matturu Srinidhi, mridangam player Padmashree Dr Yella Venkateshwara Rao and Sreejith Vellattanjoor on ghatam.
There will be three concerts on Sunday.
A programme by Shadaj Godkhindi (bansuri) and Roopak Kallurkar (tabla), Atul K Marar Kizhoor (thayambaka), and G Baby Sreeram (vocal recital) accompanied by BK Raghu (violin), Aanoor Ananthkrishna Sharma (mridangam) and Omkar G (ghatam) will be held.
That apart, the 'Kanchanashree' Award will be presented to Morsing Maestro BL Bhimachar on the occasion.
