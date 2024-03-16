JOIN US
Two-day lit fest at Garuda Mall  

To be held on March 16 and 17, the festival will showcase coffee table books, books on history and wildlife, and encyclopedias. It also features multiple workshops, talks, and stalls.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 23:21 IST

Bengaluru: Garuda Mall on Magrath Road off Brigade Road inaugurated a two-day literature festival on Friday.

To be held on March 16 and 17, the festival will showcase coffee table books, books on history and wildlife, and encyclopedias. It also features multiple workshops, talks, and stalls.

Author Shuchi Batra will launch her book 'You Belong with Me’ at this fest. It is also set to feature works of authors like Dockie, Astha Anand, Jogi Girish Rao, Rudresh Jayaram, Jayaramachari, and Suprabha Shastry. 

(Published 15 March 2024, 23:21 IST)
