Two dead, 13 injured after part of under-construction school building collapses in Bengaluru Rural

Bengaluru: Two people died, and as many as 13 were injured after an under-construction school building collapsed in Anekal on the city outskirts on Friday morning, senior police officers said.

The incident occurred when centering work was under way on the portico of St Ann’s School, well-placed police sources said.

The thirteen injured, who were moved to a local hospital, and the two deceased were from Uttar Pradesh and surrounding regions, a senior officer said.

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, rushed to the spot.

“We are gathering details of the injured and the deceased,” the SP told DH.

Jurisdictional police, ambulance services, and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services were deployed. The cause of the incident is yet to be revealed. Further investigations are underway.