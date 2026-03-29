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Two dead after car crashes into bike on one-way in Bengaluru's Cunningham Road

According to the High Grounds traffic police, the victims were travelling on their two-wheeler, coming from the Chandrika Hotel side.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:30 IST
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Munir Ahmed.

Munir Ahmed.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Zubair Ahmed.

Zubair Ahmed.

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 29 March 2026, 10:30 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeAccidentCunningham Road

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