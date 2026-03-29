<p>Bengaluru: Two persons, including a teenager, were killed in a head-on collision after a drunk car driver allegedly drove on the wrong side of a one-way street in Central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s Cunningham Road in the early hours of Sunday, police said. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Zubair Ahmed (42) and Munir Ahmed (16). The duo, residents of Bengaluru and relatives, were reportedly heading home when the accident occurred near the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf office around 3 am.</p>.<p>According to the High Grounds traffic police, the victims were travelling on their two-wheeler, coming from the Chandrika Hotel side. Simultaneously, the driver, identified as Ayyappa (26), was driving a Volkswagen car in the opposite side.</p><p>Ayyappa allegedly entered the one-way stretch illegally and was speeding. The car collided head-on with the motorcycle behind the High Grounds police station, killing both riders on the spot due to the impact.</p><p>"The driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner on a one-way road. We have seized the car and taken the driver into custody," a senior police officer stated.</p><p>The High Grounds traffic police have registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for one-way violations.</p>