<p>Bengaluru: Two people, including a software engineer, died in separate road crashes in the Nelamangala and Bellandur traffic police limits on Thursday.</p>.<p>In the first incident, 29-year-old Yashwanth, a resident of Tumakuru district and a private firm employee, died after a vehicle struck his motorcycle on the TCI overpass in Nelamangala.Nelamangala traffic police have registered a case and are searching for the hit-and-run vehicle.</p>.<p>In a separate incident, Varshit, a 23-year-old software engineer, died after losing control of his bike and crashing into a compound wall on Sarjapur Road near Bellandur early Thursday.</p>.<p>Varshit was returning home to Sarjapur Road with his friend around 2.30 am when the accident occurred. The bike veered off the road and hit a compound wall. Bellandur traffic police have registered a case.</p>