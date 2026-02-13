Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two dead in road accidents in Bengaluru 

Two people, including a software engineer, died in separate road crashes in the Nelamangala and Bellandur traffic police limits on Thursday.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 22:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 22:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us