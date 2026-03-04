Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two Delhi men held for BMTC bus phone thefts

The arrested are 25-year-old Jai Chand, who worked at a hotel in Delhi, and 34-year-old Tarun, an autorickshaw driver in Delhi.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 02:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 02:55 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us