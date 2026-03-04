Two Delhi men held for BMTC bus phone thefts

<p>Bengaluru: Whitefield police arrested two phone thieves and solved 14 cases, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested are 25-year-old Jai Chand, who worked at a hotel in Delhi, and 34-year-old Tarun, an autorickshaw driver in Delhi.</p>.<p>Officials said on January 24, a Mahadevapura resident lodged a complaint that his iPhone 15 Plus was stolen while he was travelling on a BMTC bus towards Whitefield.</p>.Delhi Police busts international cyber fraud racket; 3 held.<p>A case was registered and, within an hour, two suspects were arrested near a lodge on Hosa Road. They were found with a bag containing stolen mobile phones.</p>.<p>“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were stealing mobile phones from passengers travelling in BMTC buses. They had also committed thefts during a concert held under the Channarayapatna police station limits on January 23,” the police said in a statement.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the suspects had arrived from Delhi for the concert and stolen mobile phones from the audience. A third suspect is at large and is likely hiding in the Shahdara area of Delhi.</p>.<p>One of the victims, a YouTuber, raised the theft in February in a post on X.</p>.<p>“Here is my (FIR No 0013/2026 is registered in Chennarayapatana PS. Your GSC No. is PO1814260100013) request @DelhiPolice @BlrCityPolice to plz look into this & get my device back since it's my work phone & I am a youtuber, all my data is there! someone plz help. @dcpwhitefield,” Anirban Sarkar posted on X on February 6.</p>.<p>Police recovered 14 mobile phones of different brands, valued at Rs 9 lakh, from the accused. They were remanded in judicial custody.</p>.<p>In total, one case from Whitefield and 13 from Channarayapatna police stations were detected.</p>