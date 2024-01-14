JOIN US
Two delivery boys killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Two food delivery boys were killed in separate accidents in the city on Saturday.
Bengaluru: Two food delivery boys were killed in separate accidents in the city on Saturday. 

Anil Kumar L M (29), a resident of HMR extension, Mathikere, died after he crashed his bike into the metal divider on the JP Park Tank Bund road in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police noted that Anil sustained severe injuries to his chest and neck and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar (32), a Zomato delivery boy, died after a speeding cab crashed into his bike on Suranjan Das Road. He sustained severe head injuries, and died while he was being taken to Bowring Hospital. The cab driver fled the spot.

