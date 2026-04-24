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Two delivery executives arrested in Bengaluru for harassing woman on the road

The arrested are 21-year-old Harisha and 23-year-old Prajwal, both delivery executives in Avalahalli.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 22:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaArrestedharassement

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