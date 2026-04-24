<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka">Yelahanka police</a> arrested two people for allegedly harassing a woman walking on the road.</p>.<p>The arrested are 21-year-old Harisha and 23-year-old Prajwal, both delivery executives in Avalahalli.</p>.<p>On the afternoon of April 21, the two, riding a two-wheeler near Yelahanka, drove close to the woman and behaved indecently.</p>.<p>A video of the incident circulated widely on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, drawing a strong response from netizens.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman sexually harassed in full public view in Indiranagar.<p>Police registered a case and traced the suspects using the registration number on their two-wheeler. Notices were issued and both appeared at the police station on April 23.</p>.<p>"They were taken into custody, and upon interrogation, they confessed to the act of indecent behaviour towards the woman," police said in a statement.</p>