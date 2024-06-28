Two die of suspected dengue fever, first deaths in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A youngster and a senior citizen succumbed to suspected dengue on Friday, becoming the first likely victims of mosquito-borne illness in the tech capital. Over the last three weeks, dengue cases in Bengaluru have breached the 1,000-mark -- which is a two-fold increase when compared to the corresponding period last year.

The youngster has been identified as Abhilash, a 24-year-old resident of Kaggadasapura. The second victim has been identified as Niraja Devi, an 80-year-old native of Tamil Nadu. She was also suffering from cancer.

The BBMP plans to ascertain the cause of death on Saturday. "We will conduct a death audit by seeking reports from the hospitals. Only after the audit, we can give more information," said Suralkar Vikas Kishore, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) told DH.