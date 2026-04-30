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Two electrocuted in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru

Syed Sufiyan (21), a student from Yarab Nagar in KG Halli, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire about 100 metres from the Bowring Hospital wall tragedy site.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:40 IST
Bengaluru newsrainelectrocution

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