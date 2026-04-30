<p>Bengaluru: Two people, including a student, died in separate rain-related electrocution incidents on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>Syed Sufiyan (21), a student from Yarab Nagar in KG Halli, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire about 100 metres from the Bowring Hospital wall tragedy site.</p>.<p>Family members said he had gone to park his bike during the rain when electricity reportedly passed through a nearby pole. He had come to Commercial Street with his mother.</p>.Bengaluru rains: 750 slum homes under water, families spend night on the road .<p>His body has been shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for post-mortem. Shivajinagar police have registered a case.</p>.<p>In another incident, Raghu (35), a daily wage worker from JD Mara in Mico Layout, died after being electrocuted near Sarakki bus stop, close to Vega City Mall, around 8.30 pm. JP Nagar police have registered a negligence case.</p>