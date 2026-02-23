<p>Byatarayanapura police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a condiments shop owner after he refused to give them cigarettes for free.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Sunday night and was caught on CCTV camera. The footage later went viral on social media. Police swung into action and arrested the accused, identified as Manjesh alias Benne, 32, and Srinivas K, 33, both residents of Avalahalli.</p>.Cheesecake Factory Bakery makes India debut, launches first store in Bengaluru.<p>A senior police officer said that around 9.30 pm, the accused came to the shop and demanded cigarettes without paying. When the owner, Raju, refused, the duo allegedly picked a quarrel and began vandalising the shop. They reportedly threw items off the shelves and scattered goods across the premises. They also assaulted Raju, who ran away to save himself.</p>.<p>During the commotion, a customer who had come to the shop questioned their behaviour. He was allegedly attacked and sustained injuries.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Raju, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the accused, who are said to be habitual offenders, police said.</p>