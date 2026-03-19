<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two people — Vinay and Suhail from Adugodi — who were smuggling drugs through the city’s Foreign Post Office.</p>.<p>A police statement said that during a special operation last week at Chamarajpet’s Foreign Post Office, conducted based on information gathered by officers and staff of the CCB’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narcotics">Narcotics</a> Control Wing, police inspected suspicious parcels received from abroad. This led to the seizure of 2.865 kg of hydro ganja, 108 grams of MDMA crystals, and 2 grams of cocaine.</p>.<p>"Based on a complaint registered in this regard, a case was booked at the KG Nagar police station under the NDPS Act, and legal action was initiated against the accused," the statement further added.</p>.Jammu District Magistrate issues order regulating courier services to check transport of narcotics.<p>"To trace the accused involved in this case, a team of officers and staff from the Narcotics Control Wing carried out further operations and successfully arrested two accused persons in Adugodi, Bengaluru,” police said.</p>.<p>The arrested persons were importing banned narcotic substances from Thailand and other countries by using different names and addresses through postal services. "Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused,” police said.</p>.<p>Separately, the CCB has also detained three foreigners — a Nigerian, Tanzanian , and another from Ivory Coast — for overstaying their visa, and handed them over to the Hulimavu police station for further action.</p>.<p>Officials also said 272 Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the city have been detained and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has begun their deportation proceedings.</p>