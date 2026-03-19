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Two held for importing narcotic substances through Foreign Post Office in Bengaluru

The arrested persons were importing banned narcotic substances from Thailand and other countries by using different names and addresses through postal services.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 23:08 IST
BengaluruDrugsSmugglingKarntaka News

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