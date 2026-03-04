Two held for killing man after dispute at eatery in Bengaluru's Basaveshwara Nagar

<p>Bengaluru: A man was allegedly murdered for stepping on a man's foot at a hotel in Basaveshwara Nagar on Monday morning.</p>.<p>Police identified the suspects as Manjunath and Bhagyaraj alias Papu.</p>.<p>Police said that on March 2 at 11.45 am, Shashikumar, in his early 30s, was at Ragavendara Veg Dosa Corner on Thimmaiah Road. The suspects, who were also present, attacked him with a sharp weapon, claiming he had stepped on the foot of one of them.</p>.<p>Shashikumar succumbed to his injuries. Following a complaint, police registered a murder case and began an investigation.</p>