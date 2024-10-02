Two held for stealing two-wheelers in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two people who allegedly stole two-wheelers across the city.</p>.<p>They have seized 13 two-wheelers worth Rs 12.75 lakh from the suspects. </p>.<p>The Parappana Agrahara police identified the suspects as Shahbaz Khan and Om, who, the police say, operated individually.</p>.<p>According to the police, the suspects hid the stolen vehicles in secluded places and bushes. Two bikes were also seized near Hosur’s Sipcot police station.</p>.<p>With the arrest, the police have solved 13 cases filed in Suddaguntepalya, Parappana Agrahara, Byatarayanapura, KR Puram, RT Nagar and Ramamurthy Nagar police stations.</p>