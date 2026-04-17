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Two held in Bengaluru for illegally selling foreign cigarettes

The duo was released on station bail after due notice, while efforts are on to trace the Delhi-based supplier. Further investigation is on.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:02 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:02 IST
BengaluruCrime

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