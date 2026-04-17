Two held in Bengaluru for illegally selling foreign cigarettes

<p>Bengaluru: City police have arrested two people for allegedly selling foreign cigarettes and recovered 1,026 bundles of the contraband worth Rs 35 lakh.</p>.<p>Tipped off by an informant, the police learned that banned foreign cigarettes of various brands were being stored and sold from a shop and godown located in Tribhuwan Building, 5th Main Road, Gandhinagar, within the Upparpet police station limits.</p>.<p>Acting on this information, a case was registered under the COTPA Act, and a raid was conducted at the premises, resulting in the arrest of two people.</p>.e-Cigarettes worth Rs 37,000 seized in Ullal in late night raid; one arrested.<p>During interrogation, the accused confessed that the cigarettes were being supplied by a Delhi-based person, and they sold them to the public for a higher cost.</p>.<p>The duo was released on station bail after due notice, while efforts are on to trace the Delhi-based supplier. Further investigation is on.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Rs 10-lakh haul</p>.<p>In a separate case, another suspect was arrested near Thalaghattapura for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes.</p>.<p>Police recovered 440 e-cigarettes, 80 refills, 1 mobile phone, and Rs 4,000 in cash from the suspect, besides also impounding a car, all worth Rs 10 lakh.</p>