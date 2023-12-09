Two house thieves arrested

Bengaluru: Two habitual house thieves were arrested by the Vidyaranayapura police, officials said Thursday. After the arrest of Nagaraj aliases Matti Naga and Diamond Naga, 30, and Tirumala M, 23, the police found their involvement in five other cases in different parts of the city and Mysuru.
A complaint of house robbery in Singapura was registered at the Vidyaranyapura Police Station on November 14. During the probe, the police found the involvement of Nagaraj and Tirumala and arrested them on November 30.
From the suspects, the police recovered 366 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh and four two-wheelers worth Rs 3.5 lakh. It was also found that the duo was involved in one each case in Nelamangala Rural Police Station, Hebbagodi Police Station, Avalahalli Police Station, Madanayakanahalli Police Station and Kuvempu Nagar Police Station in Mysuru.
Further probe revealed that the two suspects were involved in cases related to house theft, two-wheeler theft and extortion in Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Mysuru, police officials said.