Two Indira Canteens opened at Bengaluru airport

The BBMP has set up two Indira Canteens at the airport premises with an intention to provide affordable food for taxi drivers ferrying passengers to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday inaugurated one of the canteens located near the airport’s P7 parking area.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to provide affordable food for the poor and is in the process of setting up 188 Indira Canteens across the state.
"Many taxi drivers had demanded an Indira Canteen in the airport. It is important to provide food at reasonable prices. Hence, we have set up two such canteens in the airport. This year, our target is to set up 188 new Indira Canteens, taking the total count in the state to 600,” he said.
The chief minister said authorities have redesigned the menu and added a dining area in the canteen.
(Published 11 March 2024, 21:53 IST)