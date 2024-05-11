Two injured in high-speed car crash on Tumakuru Road  

Bengaluru: Two people were injured on Thursday in a high-speed crash on Tumakuru Road in the city’s northern parts.

The Nelamangala traffic police said a four-member family drove a hatchback from Doddaballapur to Tumakuru when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the median to land on the opposite lane near Rayarapalya Gate.

Fortunately, the crash, which occurred around 2.30 pm, did not involve a second vehicle.