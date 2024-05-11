Two injured in high-speed car crash on Tumakuru Road  

Bengaluru: Two people were injured on Thursday in a high-speed crash on Tumakuru Road in the city’s northern parts.
The Nelamangala traffic police said a four-member family drove a hatchback from Doddaballapur to Tumakuru when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the median to land on the opposite lane near Rayarapalya Gate.
Fortunately, the crash, which occurred around 2.30 pm, did not involve a second vehicle.
The driver of the hatchback, Nanjundappa, in his 50s, suffered a fracture to his leg. His son Thippesh, aged about 25, has minor injuries. The other two passengers escaped unhurt.
In the absence of an emergency ambulance, Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Vijay Kumar and Assistant Head Constable (AHC) Satish, who were on highway patrol duty, transported the victims to the Dobbspet government primary health centre.
Nanjundappa was taken to Victoria Hospital shortly afterwards.
Published 10 May 2024, 19:57 IST