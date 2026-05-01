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Karnataka govt constitutes two inquiry committees to probe Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital tragedy

In addition, the government has formed a separate committee of technical experts to examine the reason behind the collapse of the compound wall.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatka

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