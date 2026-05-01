<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka government has formed two committees to investigate the tragedy at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/newsalert-bengalurus-bowring-tragedy-a-birthday-dress-a-sheltering-umbrella-and-a-wall-that-didnt-hold-3987071">Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital</a> that claimed seven lives on Wednesday. Both committees have been asked to submit their reports within a week. </p> <p>The first committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru Urban District </a>will lead the inquiry into the incident, with Yelahanka Tehsildar to assist as a member of the committee. </p>.No arrests yet in Bowring wall collapse in Bengaluru; UDR filed.<p>In addition,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka"> the government </a>has formed a separate committee of technical experts to examine the reason behind the collapse of the compound wall. This committee will be led by Mohan K, retired Chief Engineer, Public Works Department with Chief Engineer (Buildings), PWD as its member secretary. </p><p>Other members include Chief Engineer (Quality Control), Assistant Executive Engineer (Planning) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Sub division 1) all from the Public Works Department. </p><p>The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the inquiry committees include determining the cause of the wall collapse, when it was constructed, whether it was maintained in accordance with prescribed norms, whether any other works undertaken on the campus weakened the structure, and whether the wall had exceeded its lifecycle, and if so, why it was not rebuilt.</p>