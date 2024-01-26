Two Kannada theatre festivals, 9 plays

Antharanga, a Bengaluru-based amateur drama troupe, is hosting a theatre festival from January 26 to 28, 6 pm onwards at H N Kalakshetra, Jayanagar. The ‘Ranga Sankranthi’ festival is in its 43rd edition now.
Today, Mysuru’s Natana will stage ‘Kaniveya Haadu’, a South African play translated into Kannada by Meera Murthy. It depicts the struggles of aborigines. On Saturday, Bengaluru’s Roopantara will perform the stage adaptation of ‘Chomana Dudi’, a popular novel by Shivarama Karanth. It captures the plight of a Dalit man. On the last day, Samajamukhi Ranga Balaga, also based in the city, will stage ‘Chavundaraya’, a historical play written by Jayaram Raipur. It is based on a commander who commissioned the construction of the Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola and promoted Jainism.
Makeup artiste Malatesh Badiger will be felicitated during the event. Call 98809 14509 for details
Troupes from across the state
Next week, Ranga Shankara will organise ‘Kannada Natakotsava’ on its premises in J P Nagar. To be held from January 30 and February 4, it will feature theatre groups from across the state, including Bangalore Theatre Ensemble, Varna Collective, Sanchaya, and Bahutva Pratishtana.
One play is scheduled for each day — ‘Naavu’ is a story about the caste system; ‘Kariya Devara Huduki’ sheds light on communalism, gender inequality and superstition; ‘Adhe Adhure’ is a take on contemporary world; ‘Agnathanobbana Aatma Charitre’ revolves around an official in erstwhile Mysore king Tipu Sultan’s army; ‘Naatyadeva Charithe’ is an adaptation of famous theatrical comedy ‘Tartuffe’, and ‘Shavada Mane’ depicts different stages of life.
Tickets available online and at the venue. Look up schedule on @rangashankara on Instagram.