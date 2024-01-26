Two Kannada theatre festivals, 9 plays

Today, Mysuru’s Natana will stage ‘Kaniveya Haadu’, a South African play translated into Kannada by Meera Murthy. It depicts the struggles of aborigines. On Saturday, Bengaluru’s Roopantara will perform the stage adaptation of ‘Chomana Dudi’, a popular novel by Shivarama Karanth. It captures the plight of a Dalit man. On the last day, Samajamukhi Ranga Balaga, also based in the city, will stage ‘Chavundaraya’, a historical play written by Jayaram Raipur. It is based on a commander who commissioned the construction of the Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola and promoted Jainism.