<p>Bengaluru: Two businessmen from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>were killed after their speeding car crashed on a service road along the Mysore Expressway near Ramanagara on Tuesday morning.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Subin (35) and Ajith (35). </p> .3 people died in car accident near Karnataka's Shiradi Ghat.<p>The accident occurred at Sangana Basavana Doddi around 7:30am when the duo were travelling towards Mysuru. Ramanagar traffic police said Subin, who was driving the Baleno, lost control of the vehicle while taking the exit towards Ramanagara, causing it to crash into a road divider. </p><p>The impact was severe, leaving the car completely mangled.</p> .<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that overspeeding is the cause of the accident. Driver fatigue is suspected to have also played a role, as the mishap occurred in the wee hours.</p><p>Both victims died on the spot and the bodies have been shifted for postmortem, which will be conducted after their family members arrive. Police have registered a case of negligent driving. Further investigations are on.</p>