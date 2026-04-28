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Two Kerala businessmen killed in road mishap on Mysore Expressway near Ramanagara

Preliminary investigation revealed that overspeeding is the cause of the accident. Driver fatigue is suspected to have also played a role, as the mishap occurred in the wee hours.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsKeralaMysore

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