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Two killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Bengaluru

In the second incident, an unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the Medahalli flyover under the KR Puram traffic police limits around 10.45 pm.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 22:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newshit-and-run incident

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