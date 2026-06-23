Two killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two pedestrians, including a Nepali working as a security guard, were killed in separate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hit-and-run-incident">hit-and-run accidents</a> under the Whitefield and KR Puram traffic police limits on Sunday night.</p>.<p>In the first incident, 31-year-old security guard, Kapendra Mahji, was fatally knocked down by a speeding water tanker while he was crossing the road near Gandhi Circle in Varthur around 8 pm. Mahji died on the spot. The tanker driver fled after the accident.</p>.<p>The Whitefield traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>.Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara.<p>In the second incident, an unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the Medahalli flyover under the KR Puram traffic police limits around 10.45 pm.</p>.<p>Police said a speeding vehicle hit the victim and fled without stopping. The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.</p>.<p>An accident case has been registered. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle, trace the driver, and establish the victim's identity.</p>