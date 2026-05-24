Two killed in separate late-night road accidents in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two young men, including a 21-year-old BSc student, were killed in separate road accidents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> on Friday night. </p><p>Police have detained both drivers involved in the incidents and registered cases of reckless driving causing death.</p>.<p><strong>Goods auto kills student</strong></p>.<p>In the first incident, 21-year-old Sushank, a BSc student at a private college, died on the spot after his motorcycle collided with a speeding goods auto-rickshaw near Kalagrama at Mallathahalli junction.</p>.<p>Sushank, a native of Shivamogga, was residing in rented accommodation in Ullal. Around Friday midnight, he was riding his motorcycle from Mallathahalli towards Ambedkar College.</p>.<p>“A speeding goods auto-rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, from Ambedkar College towards Mallathahalli, rammed into his two-wheeler. Sushank sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot,” a senior traffic police official said.</p>.<p>Jnanabharathi traffic police have arrested the goods auto driver, Harish, and seized the vehicle.</p>.Three youth killed as scooter jumps median, run over by lorry near Devanahalli.<p><strong>BMTC bus rams into electric scooter</strong></p>.<p>In another accident, a 23-year-old private firm employee was mowed down by a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus near Tavarekere Junction.</p>.<p>The deceased, Sai Durga Rao, was a native of Andhra Pradesh and was working in the city.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred late Friday night when Rao was riding his electric scooter from Tavarekere Junction towards Checkpost junction. A BMTC bus heading towards Sarjapur crashed into his scooter from behind. The impact of the collision threw Rao off the vehicle, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.</p>.<p>Madiwala traffic police have taken the BMTC bus driver into custody. Further investigations into both cases are underway.</p>