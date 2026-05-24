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Two killed in separate late-night road accidents in Bengaluru

In another accident, a 23-year-old private firm employee was mowed down by a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus near Tavarekere Junction.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruRoad accidentsDeath

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