Two killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in northern Bengaluru.
In a case filed in the Devanahalli traffic police station limits, Naveen Kumar, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, was killed after a drunk car driver crashed into his auto on Wednesday night.
Around 10.45 pm, Steven Santosh, the 19-year-old car driver, crashed into the rear of the moving auto near the Reva College junction.
The impact left Kumar with severe head injuries. He died instantly.
Devanahalli traffic police said that Santosh, a BTech student at a private university nearby, was under the influence of alcohol.
He was reportedly driving back alone from a friend's birthday party.
Police have filed an FIR against Santosh under IPC sections 279 and 304, and Section 185 of the MV Act.
Kumar lived with his wife and daughter in Kamakshipalya after having moved from Sarjapur. His wife, Suvarna, is a BMTC bus conductor.
Helmetless rider
A few hours later, a man died in an accident near the Jalasoudha building on HMT main road.
Jalahalli traffic police said that Samuel (34) was riding his bike without a helmet. He hit a footpath curb and fell down.
The accident occurred between 12 am and 1 am.
He was initially shifted to KC General Hospital, where they suggested moving him to Nimhans for his head injury.
He was declared brought dead at Nimhans.
He owned a business in the city and was a resident of Nandini Layout.