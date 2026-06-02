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Two labourers die as wall collapses in Bengaluru's Bommashettihalli

While the incident occurred in Bommashettihalli on Saturday following rains, news of the deaths surfaced only on Monday.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 20:10 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 20:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newswall collapse

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