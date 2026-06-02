<p>Bengaluru: Two labourers died following a minor wall collapse on the city outskirts, officials said. </p>.<p>While the incident occurred in Bommashettihalli on Saturday following rains, news of the deaths surfaced only on Monday. </p>.<p>The deceased, 50-year-old Dyavanna from Yadgir and 35-year-old Babu Lal from Bihar, were among the eight labourers working at an under-construction warehouse.</p>.Teen killed, worker injured in compound wall collapse during construction work in Bengaluru.<p>Around 5.30 pm, as the workers got ready to leave, it began to rain. </p>.<p>Within a few moments, the wall collapsed on the two workers, killing them. A few others escaped with minor injuries, and are being treated at a hospital.</p>.<p>Madanayakanahalli police reached the spot and launched a probe.</p>.<p>The bodies of the deceased were moved for autopsy procedures. </p>