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Two men assault auto driver in Bengaluru's K R Puram; case filed

Fellow drivers demanded that the police take prompt action on his complaint and arrest the suspects.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:34 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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