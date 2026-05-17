Two men assault auto driver in Bengaluru's K R Puram; case filed

<p>Bengaluru: An autorickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified men who also attempted to extort money from his passengers at KR Puram on Friday. </p>.<p>Fellow drivers demanded that the police take prompt action on his complaint and arrest the suspects. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. </p>.<p>Manjunath (36), a resident of Ayyappa Nagar, dropped off two women when the two men approached them seeking money. When the women ignored them, the men allegedly intercepted Manjunath’s auto, got in and demanded that he buy them alcohol. </p>.<p>When Manjunath refused, they allegedly snatched a screwdriver and cutting pliers from the dashboard and attacked him. They then dragged him out of the vehicle and hit him with a wooden log before fleeing. </p>.<p>An injured Manjunath later approached the KR Puram police seeking action.</p>