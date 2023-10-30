Two minor boys drown in basement filled with water in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two minor boys drowned in a basement of an under-construction building that was filled with water in Suddaguntepalya, police said.
The victims, identified as Arshal Khan (9) and Ameen Khan (7), were missing since Friday evening. Their bodies were later found in the building near Dairy Circle in Suddaguntepalya.
A missing person complaint was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station on Friday night. On Sunday evening, police received information about two bodies. They were identified as Arshal and Ameen.
Police suspect that the two boys had gone to play near the building.