JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two minor boys drown in basement filled with water in Bengaluru

The victims, identified as Arshal Khan (9) and Ameen Khan (7), were missing since Friday evening. Their bodies were later found in the building near Dairy Circle in Suddaguntepalya.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 21:52 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Two minor boys drowned in a basement of an under-construction building that was filled with water in Suddaguntepalya, police said.

The victims, identified as Arshal Khan (9) and Ameen Khan (7), were missing since Friday evening. Their bodies were later found in the building near Dairy Circle in Suddaguntepalya.

A missing person complaint was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station on Friday night. On Sunday evening, police received information about two bodies. They were identified as Arshal and Ameen.

Police suspect that the two boys had gone to play near the building.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 21:52 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT