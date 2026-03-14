<p>Bengaluru: A class one student was allegedly made to stand in the sun for nearly two hours as a punishment for arriving two minutes late to school at a private school near Attur Layout in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka">Yelahanka</a>.</p><p>The incident came to light when the child’s parents questioned the school authorities about the punishment and the principal allegedly behaved arrogantly with them. </p> .Class 10 student in Bengaluru makes game to promote road safety among kids.<p>The video footage of the incident was posted on X. Taking serious note of the incident, Yelahanka New Town police have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) and begun an inquiry. </p> .<p>Police said the act of subjecting a child to physical or mental suffering is punishable under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.</p>