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Two-minute delay: Class 1 student made to stand in sun for 2 hours in Bengaluru; NCR registered

The incident came to light when the child’s parents questioned the school authorities about the punishment and the principal allegedly behaved arrogantly with them.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:21 IST
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