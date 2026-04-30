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Two of Bengaluru's 11 new flyovers to be tolled

The documents classify the two projects under Category-C, to be taken up with 40% Viability Gap Funding (VGF).
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:32 IST
Bengaluru newsFlyoverToll

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