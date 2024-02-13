JOIN US
Two officials arrested for taking bribe

According to officials, the duo had demanded Rs 2.50 lakh to issue a license for a fair-price shop .
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 21:11 IST

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police on Monday caught two people, including a food inspector, while receiving a bribe. The arrested were Umesh, Secretary and Manager at TAPCMS, Banashankari and Shridar, food inspector, Uttarahalli and Kengeri, Bengaluru south. 

According to officials, the duo had demanded Rs 2.50 lakh to issue a license for a fair-price shop to one Abdul Manan on CC grounds.

Following a complaint, the sleuths laid a trap and caught the two suspects while accepting the bribe. The officials said that Rs 1 lakh bribe was received before and Umesh was instructed by Shridhar to collect the rest.

A case has been registered under Section 7(a) (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(Published 12 February 2024, 21:11 IST)
