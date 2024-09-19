<p>Bengaluru: Lokayukta police trapped two probationary IMV inspectors of the Nelamangala RTO while allegedly accepting a bribe on Monday.</p>.Karnataka Lokayukta traps Bescom EE while taking Rs 3 lakh bribe .<p>The accused have been identified as Kiran SP and Dinesh Kumar DK, probationary inspectors from the Nelamangala RTO. A middleman, Ramesh, was also arrested for facilitating collection of the bribe.</p> <p>Officials said the inspectors were conducting vehicle checks on NICE Road, during which they allegedly demanded money from motorists for not having proper documents. They allegedly collected bribes in cash and through UPI transactions, often using the middleman to receive the money. They had earlier collected Rs 3,000 through cash and digital payment.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Prashanth, Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 300 as bribe.</p>