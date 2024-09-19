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Two probationary RTO inspector​s caught taking bribe in Bengaluru

The accused have been identified as Kiran SP and Dinesh Kumar DK, probationary inspectors from the Nelamangala RTO. A middleman, Ramesh, was also arrested for facilitating collection of the bribe.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:29 IST
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